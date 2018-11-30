Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The association representing Broward Principals and Assistant Principals has just filed suit against the Broward School District to reinstate three Marjory Stoneman Douglas assistant principals who were re-assigned Monday.

Assistant principals Jeff Morford, Winfred Porter Jr. and Denise Reed were told Monday to report to other offices while an investigation was being conducted into events leading up, and during the Stoneman Douglas mass shooting in February that left 17 dead and 17 others injured.

Many of the parents of murdered MSD children have advocated for accountability from the district.

Stoneman Douglas Principal Ty Thompson, who was on vacation when the shooting happened, was seen on camera this week consoling students who were upset over the assistant principals being re-assigned.

He encouraged them to contact school board members and the Superintendent to reverse the decision.

