MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s a Cuban twist on French toast that can be made for breakfast or dessert.
This very sweet dish is a family tradition started by CBS4’s Anchor Lauren Pastrana’s great grandmother, Nenita.
Since then, it’s been passed down from generation to generation. Lauren, her mom Magda and her aunt Martha keep the tradition going by making it every year for the holidays.
Ingredients
- 1 loaf of Cuban Bread
- 3 Egg yolks
- 1 can of Evaporated Milk
- 1 cup of Sugar
- ¼ cup of Cooking Wine
- 1 tablespoon of Vanilla Extract
- 1 tablespoon of cinnamon
- 4 whole Eggs
- ½ lb of Oil (lard)
- ½ pound of Vanilla Pudding
Syrup Ingredients
- 1 cup of Sugar
- 1 cup of Water
- Lemon Peel
- 1 teaspoon of Vanilla Extract
- 1 cinnamon stick
Directions
- Cut the Cuban bread into 2 inch slices
- In a large bowl, mix the following ingredients: egg yolks, evaporated milk, sugar, wine, vanilla and cinnamon
- Then dip bread slices into the mixture and place on a plate
- Beat the 4 whole eggs in a separate bowl
- Heat oil in pan at medium heat, once ready to fry dip the bread slice once more in the whole egg mixture and then place in the pan to fry. Cook eat side until the bread is golden brown.
- Pour all the ingredients for syrup in a small pot and bring to a boil. Once it boils, turn off and let it sit until thick.
- Pour the syrup on each of the fried slices. Then pour a spoonful of pudding on each slice.
- Enjoy! Can be eaten cold or warm
Lauren Pastrana