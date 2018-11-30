Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s a Cuban twist on French toast that can be made for breakfast or dessert.

This very sweet dish is a family tradition started by CBS4’s Anchor Lauren Pastrana’s great grandmother, Nenita.

Since then, it’s been passed down from generation to generation. Lauren, her mom Magda and her aunt Martha keep the tradition going by making it every year for the holidays.

Ingredients

1 loaf of Cuban Bread

3 Egg yolks

1 can of Evaporated Milk

1 cup of Sugar

¼ cup of Cooking Wine

1 tablespoon of Vanilla Extract

1 tablespoon of cinnamon

4 whole Eggs

½ lb of Oil (lard)

½ pound of Vanilla Pudding

Syrup Ingredients

1 cup of Sugar

1 cup of Water

Lemon Peel

1 teaspoon of Vanilla Extract

1 cinnamon stick

Directions