Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) -— Two former managers in a local Florida property appraiser’s office are suing their former boss, claiming he created a hostile work environment, used taxpayer money for personal travel expenses, falsified documents for an audit and brought strippers to the office after hours.

The lawsuit filed earlier this month claims that Orange County Property Appraiser Rick Singh ordered staffers to remove, create or alter documents for an audit.

It also claims Singh fabricated explanations to justify travel expenses.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Orlando by the office’s former director of finance and former director of communications.

A spokeswoman for Singh said officials were unable to comment on pending litigation. An investigation by a former judge hired by the office last year concluded the allegations couldn’t be substantiated.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)