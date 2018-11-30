By Norm Elrod

On the playoff bubble in your fantasy football league? For fantasy owners, much like most NFL teams, every win counts going into December. Every point matters even, so every player and every matchup matter as well. Our friends from CBSSports.com are here to look at important starts and sits at the skill positions in Week 13

Jameis Winton of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tops the list. He looks poised to score against the Carolina Panthers, and his tight end Cameron Brate could be a key target. Winston is coming off six straight quarters of strong and efficient production, and the Panthers are giving up points to opposing fantasy quarterbacks. Dave Richard and Heath Cummings walk you through their starts and sits for the week and the reasons behind them in the video above.

Dave Richard



Start

QB: Jameis Wintson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers, Proj. Fantasy Points: 20.2

WR: Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets, Proj. Fantasy Points: 8.7

Sit

RB: Jordan Howard, Chicago Bears @ New York Giants, Proj. Fantasy Points: 10.7

TE: Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers vs. Arizona Cardinals, Proj. Fantasy Points: 3.8

Heath Cummings

Start

RB: Phillip Lindsey, Denver Broncos @ Cincinnati Bengals, Proj. Fantasy Points: 13

TE: Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers, Proj. Fantasy Points: 6.6

Sit

QB: Tom Brady, New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings, Proj. Fantasy Points: 23.6

WR: Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns @ Houston Texans, Proj. Fantasy Points: 8.4