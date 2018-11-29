Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade police have made another arrest in connection to a child abduction hoax involving a stolen car.

Police arrested Antonio Monzon, who they say stole Antionette Rowan’s car on November 18.

Initially, Rowan said her young child was in the car. That turned out to be not true. Rowan told investigators she made up the story and was charged with filing a false police report.

Meantime, police have been looking for Monzon and found him on November 27 driving the vehicle.

He was taken into custody without incident.

However, he told police he had made a verbal agreement with Rowan to buy the 2014 Hyandai for $5,000. According to the police report, when she came to get the final payment for the car, they got into a verbal dispute because he claims “Rowan asked him to take her to buy heroine.” He told police he did not want to go buy drugs so he left her at the Sunoco gas station on SW 112th Avenue and Old Cutler Road.

That’s where there is surveillance video her Rowan chasing after the car when Monzon drove away.

He claims he believed he had purchased the car and stated “Rowan is a drug addict and compulsive liar,” according to the report.

Monzon is charged with grand theft auto.