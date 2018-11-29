  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami, Miami Police, Reward Offered, Shell Gas Station, Stolen Yorkie

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman and her stolen Yorkie were happily reunited Thursday.

A viewer caught the owner’s TV pleas for the dog’s return and called her to say she had the dog.

Carmen Gamarra, the dog’s owner, said she picked up the dog after paying a reward.

No word on how the viewer who contacted Gamarra got a hold of the missing pooch.

Gamarra says she was inside a gas station when thieves took her purse and her dog from her car on Sunday.

She said she was at the Shell gas station in Northeast 20th Street and 2nd Avenue in Miami when the incident took place.

Gamarra returned to her care only to find her purse and her dog bag, carrying her beloved Yorkie Valentina were gone.

Valentina is only three and a half pounds, Gamarra said.

Gamarra begged the thieves to return the dog and keep the money.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s