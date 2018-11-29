Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman and her stolen Yorkie were happily reunited Thursday.

A viewer caught the owner’s TV pleas for the dog’s return and called her to say she had the dog.

Carmen Gamarra, the dog’s owner, said she picked up the dog after paying a reward.

No word on how the viewer who contacted Gamarra got a hold of the missing pooch.

Gamarra says she was inside a gas station when thieves took her purse and her dog from her car on Sunday.

She said she was at the Shell gas station in Northeast 20th Street and 2nd Avenue in Miami when the incident took place.

Gamarra returned to her care only to find her purse and her dog bag, carrying her beloved Yorkie Valentina were gone.

Valentina is only three and a half pounds, Gamarra said.

Gamarra begged the thieves to return the dog and keep the money.