MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida man and woman are under arrest on charges of practicing dentistry without a license but their fake practice was not located in a medical office, or even a garage, it was on a bus.

According to Miami-Dade Police Medical Crimes Unit investigators, Daniela SulbaranGonzalez and Victor Bernal were providing dental services inside a bus located in a parking lot at 6001 NW 74th Avenue in West Miami-Dade.

After several months of investigation, undercover operatives from the Florida Department of Health and the MDPD Medical Crime Unit, posed as patients on Nov. 15.

Bernal and Sulbaran diagnosed and offered treatment to the undercover detectives. At that point, both individuals were taken into custody without incident and charged for the unlicensed activity, according to police.

Neither has ever been licensed in Florida.

Bernal is also charged with drug possession with the intent to sell, dispense, or deliver drugs without a prescription.

Investigators confiscated a bag of prescription drugs on the bus, which included lidocaine, mepivacaine, ibuprofen 600 and other dental products.

Each bonded out Wednesday, Bernal after posting $10,000 bond and SulbaranGonzalez after posting $5,000 bond.

Investigators believe there may be victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477. You can also visit https://www.crimestoppersmiami.com/and select “Give a Tip” or send a text message to 274637, enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.