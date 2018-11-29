Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Brightline trains, which will soon become Virgin Trains USA, appears to be planning a stop at Walt Disney World, according to a preliminary prospectus for an initial public offering filed Friday.

According to TCPalm.com, the Disney station would be along Virgin’s proposed Orlando-to-Tampa expansion, according to the prospectus.

Brightline officials have not commented due to federal securities law.

Brightline and London-based Virgin Group announced a partnership last Friday to rebrand the fledgling intercity rail company in 2019.

The company currently operates passenger-rail service among Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach and plans to expand to Orlando International Airport in 2021. Preliminary construction between West Palm Beach and Orlando is already underway.

The company has also announced plans to construct a rail system connecting Las Vegas and Southern California.