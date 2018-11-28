Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman says she was inside a gas station when thieves took her purse and her dog from her car on Sunday.

Carmen Gamarra says she was at the Shell gas station in Northeast 20th Street and 2nd Avenue in Miami when the incident happened.

Gamarra says when she realized her purse and her dog bag, carrying her beloved Yorkie Valentina were gone when she returned to her car.

Valentina is only three and a half pounds, Gamarra said.

Gamarra asked the thieves to return the dog and keep the money. She just wants her dog back.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.