FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police have released surveillance video of a man wanted for stealing a truck with a child still in the backseat.

Police say the theft took place on Sunday, November 25 in broad daylight. It was about 1:30 in the afternoon when the truck’s owner arrived home in the 600 block of SE 11th Avenue.

The Ford F-150 was in the driveway with the 2-year-old child in the backseat. The owners were unloading the truck and bringing stuff into the house when someone jumped in the driver’s seat and drove away.

The victim ran out to the roadway and spotted the truck, abandoned, just south of the home.

The child was still in the backseat and unharmed.

The suspect was seen running westbound from the vehicle wearing a dark colored hoodie.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or may know the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact Fort Lauderdale Detective H. Saint-Jean at 954-828-5573 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).