FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Another cold night and morning is expected in South Florida Thursday prompting another cold weather emergency across the area.

The cold weather emergency advisory in Broward is in effect from 6:30pm Wednesday through 9am Thursday.

As a result, the county will reopen cold night shelters for the homeless once again tonight.

Those who are homeless can report to the following pick up and shelter locations no later than 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

City of Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach City Hall

100 W. Atlantic Blvd (SE Corner)

(Pickup Location Only)

City of Fort Lauderdale

The Salvation Army

1445 West Broward Blvd.

(Shelter and Pickup Location)

City of Hollywood

Broward Outreach Center

2056 Scott Street

(Shelter Location Only)

City of Pompano Beach

Broward Outreach Center

1700 Blount Road

(Shelter Location Only)

Broward Outreach Centers Guest Services Supervisor Sherley Etienne, stated, “It is important for the community to come together to help and donate items associated with cold weather blankets, jackets, coats and socks are all items we go through quickly as we take on the colder months.”

The Homeless Helpline in Broward is 954-563-4357.

Miami-Dade’s Homeless Trust has also implemented its Cold Weather Service Plan and extended it through Thursday morning. The group started sending out teams Tuesday afternoon and into the evening to offer homeless people a space in area shelters.

The Miami Rescue Mission is prepared to accept dozens more extra homeless individuals planning to escape the cold. It’s located at 2020 NW 1st Avenue.

The help line number in Miami-Dade is 877-994-4357 and will be answered from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Each downturn in temperature highlights the need and importance of blankets, jackets and other winter apparel. Individuals are urged to call the Miami Rescue Mission/Broward Outreach Centers at (305) 571-2245 or (800) 817-HOPE to donate winter wear for the community.