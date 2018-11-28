Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MARATHON (CBSMiami) – An arrest is made in the murder of a homeless woman whose naked body was discovered along the shoreline in Marathon.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a fisherman found the body of 51-year-old Michelle Rena Osbourne on Nov. 21 in a wooded area just north of the Vaca Cut Bridge.

Autopsy results show Osborne, who was homeless, was strangled and sexually assaulted.

Investigators say it appears she was dragged off a walking trail into nearby brush. Detectives found parts of a vehicle at the scene, which led them to a van parked at the Marathon parking lot hours later.

Steven Matthew Wolf, 58, was detained for questioning and later charged with second-degree murder, failure to report a death and evidence tampering in Osborne’s death.

Wolf remains in jail without bail.

Detectives found blood in the van that tested positive as human. Where that blood came from is part of the ongoing investigation.

Detectives continue to ask for the public’s help in the case and are asking anyone who has seen Osborne in the last two months to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-471-8477.