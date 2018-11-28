Filed Under:Boy Shot, Broward Sheriff's Office, Child Shot, Jimmie Terry, Lauderdale Lakes, Local TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUDERDALE LAKES (CBSMiami) – Police have made an arrest in the shooting of a young boy in Lauderdale Lakes.

Authorities have charged 33-year-old Jimmie Terry with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

He was transported to the Broward Main Jail.

Investigators say Terry was involved in a dispute at a park that spilled over into the Sea Wind Lakes Apartments.

They say Terry shot at someone, but accidentally hit the 12-year-old in the buttocks.

The child is expected to recover.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s