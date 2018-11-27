Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) — A second person has died after a driver plowed into a group of cyclists Sunday morning in Davie.

Davie police said 62-year-old Carlos Rodriguez died from his injuries on Tuesday.

He had been in critical condition since Sunday.

Bicyclist Edgar Reyes is still hospitalized and is in stable condition, according to authorities.

It remains unclear if the driver will face charges for crashing into a cycling group which left 2 dead and 4 others injured.

That woman’s car plowed into a group of cyclists from the “Cycling Family Broward” bike club.

The group’s Vice President, 53-year-old Denise Marsh, did not survive.

It happened on SR 84 in Davie near Flamingo Road.

The driver, 33-year-old Nicole Vanderweit, told police she was distracted because of the passenger compartment in her car.

She also told officers it was hard to see as well because of the sunrise.

Marsh’s family is trying to cope.

“It’s hard. It’s hard. I don’t know how to like say it,” said Marsh’s in-law. “Everyone just needs to take a breath and remember when they’re on the road that the importance of being on the road and mentally there.”

Marsh was riding her bike in a cycling group of 14 people when she and five others, including a 14-year-old boy, were hit by Vanderweit, according to police

“Every weekend, it’s usually a very large group and she goes out all the time,” Saint Facile said.

Vanderweit stayed on the scene and admitted to police her eyes were not on the road, according to investigators.

“She admitted to being distracted with something in the passenger compartment of her car. That, coupled with the sun directly in her face from the east,” Sgt Mark Leone with the Davie Police Department.

Police said there isn’t a bike lane where the crash happened. So, drivers must share the road with cyclists.

“We do not believe that speed nor alcohol nor drugs are a factor in this crash,” Leone said.

Vanderweit allowed police to take data from the airbag control module and her cell phone.

Marsh was an avid rider who always rode in the back of the pack to make sure no riders were left alone and everyone was safe.

Vanderweit sobbed when CBS4 spoke to her off camera.

Late Monday afternoon she released a statement saying in part, “Words can not express how deeply and truly sorry I am for all the pain and grief you are feeling. No amount of apologies can undo the injuries sustained to the individuals and their families nor can they dissolve the pain you all are going through. My whole-hearted condolence to Denise Marsh and her family, I can not express to you how truly sorry I am for you loss…Please know that if I could trade places with Mrs. Marsh, I would.”

Monday, Marsh’s friends are sharing this symbol on social media, a bike on a black ribbon, in her memory.

Others injured included Edgar Reyes, Maria Bautista, John Beitz, a 14-year-old boy.

This case is still under investigation.