MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Ex-Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano is facing prison time for a conspiracy in his department to frame black people for crimes they did not commit.

Court records show Raimundo Atesiano could get a maximum 10-year prison sentence at a hearing Tuesday in Miami federal court. Three other former officers have also pleaded guilty in the case, which centered around efforts by Atesiano to improve his department’s crime-solving rate.

Prosecutors say Atesiano instructed those three officers, to apprehend and charge individuals without legal basis to maintain a fictitious 100 percent clearance rate of reported burglaries.

Atesiano’s lawyer says the victims were not randomly selected but were known to police as having criminal pasts.

Prosecutors say the crimes for which black people were falsely arrested included burglaries and vehicle break-ins.

Two ex-officers were sentenced to a year each in prison, while the third got just over two years behind bars.

