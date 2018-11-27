Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The head of an association representing principals and assistant principals in Florida says four Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School administrators who were reassigned more than nine months after 17 people were killed are being made into scapegoats.

Lisa Maxwell, who heads the Broward Principals and Assistants Association, said Tuesday that her office is preparing to sue the school district to stop the reassignment of the three assistant principals.

A security specialist also was transferred.

Tuesday morning, dozens of teachers from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gathered outside the gates in protest to the removal of four school leaders.

Wearing “MSD Strong” shirts, about one-third of the teachers stood in a line and chanted “It’s not fair!”

Three Assistant Principals—Jeff Morford, Winfred Porter, and Denise Reed— along with Security Specialist Kelvin Greenleaf, were put on administrative duty as of Tuesday morning.

The decision came after the Broward School District received information from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Safety Commission.

Some teachers held signs that read things like:

“They removed the glue holding us together. Now, we may just fall apart.”

“I understand people want change and want people to be responsible for things that happened,” says teacher Sarah Lerner. “But pulling them away from school is not the right way to do it with this ongoing investigation.”

The MSD Public Safety commission cited a number of issues including a delayed code red call, unlocked and unguarded gates, as well as alleged complaints made to the school administrators about Nicolas Cruz’s behavior that went dismissed.

The teachers who showed solidarity say there needs to be a change, but do not believe removing school leaders from their position was the right move.

“There are too many moving pieces to have these new people come in, and it’s not helping our healing process as a faculty,” Lerner says.

History teacher, Greg Pittman, says the administrators cannot be blamed for what happened, adding that no one in the county has had to go through a situation like they did before.

“If we were to go through that situation again, I would want those people to be here because they know what mistakes were made,” he says, referring to the administrators. “They, better than anyone, would know what to correct and what needs to be done going forward.”

The teachers also say they do not like that they were not consulted and wish the communication had been better.

“It’s just, nope, you have no control over anything,” one teacher says.

Some students say they stand behind the teachers.

“It’s not right to just take away four people who have been at this school— four people who we love and trust,” says Dara Rosen, a senior.

“I’ve heard a couple students who are happy with it, which I don’t agree with. I mean, those are opinions. A lot of people are very confused. It all happened very quickly.”

Spencer Blum, a fellow senior, also disagreed with the decision, saying it was “putting a band-aid on the problem.”

“Although there were faults that happened on the side of the administration, if there are going to be heads that roll, they need to hold the county accountable,” he says.

These teachers say the administrators who were reassigned had been there since this happened, and they wanted to support them, just as they felt they had been supported.

