LAUDERDALE LAKES (CBSMiami) – A young boy was injured in a shooting at a Broward apartment building.

Authorities say the boy was shot at the Seawind Lakes Apartments located on Northwest 36th Street.

According to Fire Rescue workers, they transported a 12-year-old boy with minor injuries.

It’s still not clear what led to the shooting or who else was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.