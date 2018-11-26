Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 17-year-old boy is accused of raping a five-year-old girl in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale police said it happened Sunday at around 6:30 p.m., at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Northwest 17th Avenue, when a witness said she saw the teenager with a child outside her apartment complex.

The witness told police she saw the suspect concealing himself with the child to the rear of her apartment complex in a crouched position.

She said the teenager “turned his head from side to side, looking around as if to confirm he was not being seen.”

The woman said she then watched as the suspect pulled the victim’s pants and underwear down. He then proceeded to place the child into his shorts, according to the arrest report.

Police units responded to the scene on a report of a teen touching a child.

Police said they made contact with all parties involved, including the victim, the defendant, and his father.

Authorities conducted a rape examination and a forensic interview with the child. The girl said the teen touched her with his hands and penetrated her with his penis, according to the arrest report.

The teen faces several charges, including sexual battery on a child under the age of 12.