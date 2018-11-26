Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) — It remains unclear if a woman will face charges for crashing into a cycling group in which left one woman dead and five others injured.

It happened Sunday morning on SR 84 in Davie near Flamingo Road.

53-year-old Denise Marsh was killed.

The driver, 33-year-old Nicole Vanderweit, told police she was distracted because of the passenger compartment in her car.

She also told officers it was hard to see as well because of the sunrise.

Marsh’s family is trying to cope.

“It’s hard. It’s hard. I don’t know how to like say it,” said Marsh’s in-law. “Everyone just needs to take a breath and remember when they’re on the road that the importance of being on the road and mentally there.”

Marsh was riding her bike in a cycling group when she and five others, including a 14-year-old boy, were hit by Vanderweit, according to police

“Every weekend, it’s usually a very large group and she goes out all the time,” Saint Facile said.

Vanderweit stayed on the scene and admitted to police her eyes were not on the road, according to investigators.

“She admitted to being distracted with something in the passenger compartment of her car. That, coupled with the sun directly in her face from the east,” Sgt Mark Leone with the Davie Police Department.

Police said there isn’t a bike lane where the crash happened. So, drivers must share the road with cyclists.

“We do not believe that speed nor alcohol nor drugs are a factor in this crash,” Leone said.

Vanderweit allowed police to take data from the airbag control module and her cell phone.

One of the other cyclists, Carlos Rodriguez was listed in critical condition at the hospital on Sunday night.

Others injured included Edgar Reyes, Maria Bautista, John Beitz, a 14-year-old boy.

This case is still under investigation.