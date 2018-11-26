Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Based on information presented during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission meeting, four school staff members are being reassigned to other Broward County Public Schools administrative locations.

Those being reassigned are Assistant Principal Jeff Morford, Assistant Principal Winfred Porter, Jr., Assistant Principal Denise Reed, and Security Specialist Kelvin Greenleaf.

Broward County Public Schools said it anticipates receiving additional information from the Commission this week related to the investigation.

They are examining material received from the Commission to review the response by staff to the tragedy.

The full interim report from the Commission is expected in January 2019.