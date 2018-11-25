Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A group of bicyclists were struck by a car and hospitalized Sunday morning in Davie.

The crash took place in the area of State Road 84 and Flamingo Road.

According to Davie Fire Rescue, seven patients were transported to the hospital.

Of those seven, three were considered advanced life support patients.

Davie Police has completely shut down State Road 84 from I-75 to Southwest 148th Avenue.

This is a developing story that will be updated as details are made available.