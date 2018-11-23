Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines Police arrested Somerset Academy’s Head Soccer Coach on Friday afternoon after they said he sent sexual images of himself to a minor.

Police said Owen Cleveland Gayle, 38, is accused of sending nude images of himself and soliciting nude images from an underage girl.

Gayle faces several charges, including Transmission of Harmful Material to a Minor, Solicitation, Unlawful use of a Computer, Promoting Sexual Performance of a Child.

Police said the victim reported the phone messages to another soccer coach, who in turn reported the matter to the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

Gayle was taken into custody without incident and police said he admitted to all charges after he was read his rights.

He was subsequently transported to Broward Sheriff’s Office’s main jail.

Police said Gayle had previously been associated with Soccer Elite Training, First Touch Academy and the City of Weston AYSO Select Program.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or Crimestoppers at 954-493-TIPS.