MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade police officer who shot and wounded a 15-year-old boy on Thanksgiving was involved in another shooting earlier this year.

The officer’s attorney identified him as 55-year-old Ronald Neubauer, a 28-year veteran.

Miami-Dade police director Juan Perez said officers were sent to the teen’s home near the 30100 block of Southwest 146th Avenue after he had an altercation with his guardian and refused to take his medication. Relatives of the guardians said he had only been living there for the last couple of weeks.

“I tried to talk to him, to go to school and do the right thing but I don’t care what you say to him, he’s going to do what he is going to do,” said Lee Young, a family member of the teen’s guardian.

The police said the teen became violent with the guardian and the officers.

“During the physical altercation one of the officers discharged his gun one time,” said Perez.

The teen, who was shot in the lower part of his torso, was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center where he was listed as stable in intensive care.

Neubauer’s attorney said this was the second shooting he was involved in this year.

On March 29th, Neubauer was one of two officers who fired on a disoriented motorist who took one of the officer’s Tasers and pointed it at them. That man, Jahmal Parker, was shot in the legs and faces a trial for a number of felonies including resisting an officer with violence and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Prosecutors were reviewing Neubauer’s role in that incident.

Neubauer and a supervisor who were involved in Thursday’s shooting have been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation being conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney’s Office.