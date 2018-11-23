Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MARATHON (CBSMiami) – A Keys man was arrested after a woman’s nude body was found by a fisherman in a wooded area just north of the Vaca Cut Bridge in Marathon.

The woman’s body was discovered Wednesday and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office brought their prime suspect, 58-year-old Steven Wolf, in for questioning. He was arrested on Thursday.

The woman appeared to have been dragged off a walking trail into nearby brush. Detectives found parts of a vehicle and damage to trees and brush at the scene which suggested a vehicle had plowed through the area.

Using the parts as clues, detectives discovered a damaged van in the parking lot of the Marathon Kmart parking lot hours later. Damage to the van and the missing or damaged parts were consistent with what was found at the scene. Detectives found blood in the van that tested positive as human. Where that blood came from is part of the ongoing investigation.

Wolf was detained on the scene for questioning at that time.

The sheriff’s office has asked for the public’s help in identifying the woman. She appears to be 50 to 60 years old, has shoulder-length, sandy brown hair and blue eyes. She is about 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 and weighs between 150 to 180 pounds. She has no tattoos. Detectives are trying to identify her through her fingerprints.

Detectives are also waiting on the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death and if she had been sexually assaulted.

Wolf has been charged with second-degree murder, felony destruction of evidence, and a misdemeanor charge of failing to report a death to the medical examiner. He remains in jail under no bail.