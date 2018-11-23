Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The holiday shopping frenzy is in full swing.

Either in stores or online, it’s deal day for many shoppers.

The term “Black Friday” is merely a formality these days as many people started their bargain hunting on Thanksgiving.

More than 116-million people are expected to do some holiday shopping on Friday.

Many stores are offering discounts of 50 percent or more. Some stores have deeply discounted limited availability items to lure shoppers in.

At the Pembroke Lakes Mall, some shoppers arrived at 3 a.m. to be the first inside when it opened at 6 a.m.

“I bought some clothes, some nice clothes from H&M, I saved twenty bucks, everything was 30 percent off,” said one shopper.

“I’m looking for the deals so I can buy some Christmas gifts. I just got his sister’s gift, so that’s taken care of,” said another shopper.

A study from NerdWallet shows 70-percent of Americans plan to shop alone on Black Friday.

BM, which monitors shopping, is forecasting sales will increase this year compared to last holiday season. Appliances, clothing, jewelry will be the key items to buy.

For people who don’t want to wait in the long lines, they can easily make purchases online ahead of Cyber Monday.

Researchers with Adobe Analytics found close to $3 billion was spent online from Wednesday into Thursday morning.