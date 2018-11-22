Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida will come to a virtual standstill on Thanksgiving as America pauses for a day to give thanks.

Here’s a rundown of what’s open and closed on Turkey Day.

Federal, state, county, and municipal offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Public schools, colleges, and universities will also be closed Thursday and Friday.

Banks, stock markets and post offices will be closed Thursday and there will be no regular mail delivery.

In Miami-Dade, they will be picking up garbage on Thanksgiving and the Friday after that.

In Broward, there will be no garbage, bulk, or recycling collections Thursday. Regularly scheduled collections resume Friday.

All library branches in Miami-Dade and Broward will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Miami-Dade regional and neighborhood parks, nature centers and natural areas will be open.

Broward regional and neighborhood parks, nature centers and natural areas will be open with the exception of Deerfield Island Park which will be closed per normal schedule.

Tri-Rail will operate a weekend schedule.

Metrobus, Metrorail, and Metromover will follow a Sunday schedule.

Broward County Transit will operate will operate a Sunday schedule.

Publix will be closed but Winn Dixie will be open for limited hours.