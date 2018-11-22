Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman in Marathon.

The woman was found dead by a fisherman Wednesday at shortly before 1 p.m. Her body was in a wooded area just north of the Vaca Cut Bridge, authorities said.

Detectives describe the woman as being about 50-to 60-year-old, with sandy brown hair. She is about 5-foot-7 and weighs between 150 to 180 pounds.

They are asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman.

The Sheriff’s office said there were “obvious signs” of foul play.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the manner of death.

Authorities said they were speaking to a person of interest in the case.

Sheriff Rick Ramsay said there is no pending threat to the public regarding this case.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-471-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous.