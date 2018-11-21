WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at 7
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — With the Holiday season kicking into full gear this month, you may be wondering which stores will have special Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours.

Here’s a list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving this year:

  • Best Buy (5 p.m.-1 a.m.)
  • Macy’s (5 p.m.- 2 a.m.)
  • Old Navy  (3 p.m. on Thursday through 10 p.m. Friday.)
  • Target (5 p.m.-1 a.m.)
  • JCPenney (Opens at 2 p.m.)
  • Walmart (Opens at 6 p.m.)
  • CVS (Regular business hours.)
  • Kohl’s (5 p.m.-2 a.m.)

Let’s not forget stores getting ready for the Black Friday crowds as well:

  • Apple (8 a.m.-10 p.m.)
  • Bed Bath & Beyond (Open at 6 a.m.)
  • Best Buy (8 a.m.-10 p.m.)
  • Costco (9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.)
  • GameStop (6 a.m. – 10 p.m.)
  • Sam’s Club (Opens at 7 a.m.)
  • Guitar Center (7 a.m. to 9 a.m.)
  • Home Depot (Open at 6 a.m.)
  • Hobby Lobby (8 a.m.-9 p.m.)
  • Lowe’s (6 a.m.-10 p.m.)

Each of these retailers is bound to have special holiday deals for customers to take advantage of.

