MIAMI (CBSMiami) — With the Holiday season kicking into full gear this month, you may be wondering which stores will have special Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours.
Here’s a list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving this year:
- Best Buy (5 p.m.-1 a.m.)
- Macy’s (5 p.m.- 2 a.m.)
- Old Navy (3 p.m. on Thursday through 10 p.m. Friday.)
- Target (5 p.m.-1 a.m.)
- JCPenney (Opens at 2 p.m.)
- Walmart (Opens at 6 p.m.)
- CVS (Regular business hours.)
- Kohl’s (5 p.m.-2 a.m.)
Let’s not forget stores getting ready for the Black Friday crowds as well:
- Apple (8 a.m.-10 p.m.)
- Bed Bath & Beyond (Open at 6 a.m.)
- Best Buy (8 a.m.-10 p.m.)
- Costco (9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.)
- GameStop (6 a.m. – 10 p.m.)
- Sam’s Club (Opens at 7 a.m.)
- Guitar Center (7 a.m. to 9 a.m.)
- Home Depot (Open at 6 a.m.)
- Hobby Lobby (8 a.m.-9 p.m.)
- Lowe’s (6 a.m.-10 p.m.)
Each of these retailers is bound to have special holiday deals for customers to take advantage of.