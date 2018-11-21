Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Just days after lifting a rabies alert for the area around Zoo Miami, it’s been reinstated after a seventh raccoon tested positive in the Kendall area.

It will now be extended for another 60 days ending on January 19, 2019.

The boundaries for this alert are as follows: SW 152nd Street to the North, SW 187th Street to the South, SW 117th Avenue to the East, and SW 137th Avenue to the West.

In addition, the county’s health department received confirmation of an otter that tested positive for rabies. The otter bit a human and later died. Four people were exposed to it and have been advised to seek pro-active treatment. A rabies alert will be in place for 60 days ending on January 15, 2019. The boundaries for this alert is as follows: SW 144th Street to the North, SW 184th Street to the South, Biscayne Bay to the East, US 1 to the West.

This is the tenth confirmed rabid animal and the first rabid otter identified in Miami-Dade for 2018.

An animal with rabies could infect other wild or domestic animals that have not been vaccinated against rabies. All domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies and all wildlife contact should be avoided, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, and coyotes.

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and can be fatal. The only treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies specific immune globulin and rabies immunization.

People with pets are advised to keep their vaccinations up to date and keep a close eye on them so they do not come in contact with wild animals. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Miami-Dade Animal Services at 3-1-1.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter. Avoid contact with stray and feral animals. Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County at 305-324-2400.