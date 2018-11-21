Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

COCONUT CREEK (CBSMiami) – Coconut Creek police have made three arrests in the murder of a man who was found dead in the parking lot of a Walmart in October.

The body of 56-year-old Michael Robin Griffin, was found next to his red Camero in the Walmart parking, located in the 5500 block of Hillsboro Boulevard on Oct. 12 around 3:00 a.m.

Police have identified the three suspects as 17-year-old Jason Prendergast Jr., of Port St. Lucie, 18-year-old Jermaine Atterbury, of Greenacres, and 16-year-old Dominic Soto, of Lake Worth.

All three are charged with murder.

Police say Griffin had gone to the Walmart around 1:20 a.m. to pick up some over-the-counter medication for a friend. Prendergast approached him in the parking lot in an apartment robbery attempt and Griffin was shot and killed, according to police.

Prendergast took off in a Chevy Avalanche, seen leaving the parking lot on Walmart surveillance video. Police say evidence suggests Atterbury was the driver, while Prendergast and Soto were passengers.

Police have recovered a handgun, believed to be the murder weapon.

“Although violent crimes of this nature are certainly uncommon in Coconut Creek, we are extremely proud of the hard work and ultimate results of our criminal investigation team,” explained Coconut Creek Police Chief, Albert “Butch” Arenal. “They worked day and night for weeks on end, never doubting that they would solve this case.”

Coconut Creek police worked with state, local and federal law enforcement agencies in this investigation.