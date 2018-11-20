Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – The First Family is returning to South Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Air Force One is scheduled to land at the Palm Beach International around 5:40 PM, marking President Donald Trump’s first visit to Mar-a-Lago, also known as the ‘Winter Whitehouse,’ since April.

Before the President leaves Washington, however, he has a very important holiday tradition to continue.

Tuesday afternoon, he will present presidential pardons to “Peas” and “Carrots,” the two turkeys participating in this year’s National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony.

Celebrating Thanksgiving in Palm Beach is a longtime tradition for the first family and usually marks the first of many visits during the Winter season.

Last year, he visited Mar-a-Lago ten times between Thanksgiving and April.

President Trump will be in town through the weekend.