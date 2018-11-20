Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Windows were shattered and items were taken from nearly a dozen county vehicles at the West Dade Regional Library headquarters Monday night.

Surveillance video shows one man in baggy pants spent 45 minutes breaking into the vehicles at Coral Way and 94th Avenue.

James Rustin is the maintenance manager for the library.

“We’re not sure what was taken. We are doing an initial report, 10 vehicles had broken windows. There is about $5,000 in damage. Every vehicle was extensively damaged and we are assessing what was taken,” he said.

Police say he may have been looking for tools. Rustin said he took anything of value.

“It appears from the video that he was taking loose change. He went into every vehicle and open all the doors and checked them out,” he said.

With 20 percent of the vehicles used by the library facility now out of service, Rustin said this could significantly impact services.

“These vehicles are very important so we need to get them back on the road,” he said.

Police have released the surveillance tape to the media, Rustin hopes someone will recognize this burglar.

“We are reaching out to the public, If you see this guy and know anything about this crime please help us out. This guy put this, the library system’s operation, in danger,” he said.

Anyone with information can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.