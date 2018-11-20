By Marybel Rodriguez
Filed Under:Local TV, Marybel Rodriguez, Spanish Omelette, Taste of the Holidays

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

This yummy omelette is a staple in CBS4 News Anchor Marybel Rodriguez’s family.

Her grandparents were from Spain and loved making this classic Catalonia dish.

She would help her dad make it and now she makes it with her boys: AJ, Andy and Ale.

It is quick, easy and delicious and simply perfect for the holidays.

Ingredients

  • 6 large potatoes
  • 10 large eggs
  • 1 onion
  • Olive Oil

 

Directions

  1. Peel and cut the potatoes into cubes
  2. Cut onion into smaller cubes
  3. Fry the potatoes in olive oil until they are tender. Then add the onions and cook until soft. Strain the potatoes and onions through a colander into a large bowl.
  4. Beat 10 eggs in a separate bowl then add to the large bowl with the potatoes and onions.
  5. Heat a bit of the oil you just strained in a pan at medium heat.
  6. Pour everything into the pan and cover with lid.
  7. After 5 minutes flip the omelette to cook the other side
  8. Flip omelet onto a plate, let cool for 10 minutes
  9. Enjoy!
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s