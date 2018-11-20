Miccosukee Resort & Gaming is pleased to present Luna, a new cabaret production by Grammy-winner Marlow Rosado on Saturday, November 24 at the Entertainment Dome.

As the lights dim, from the darkness a voice commands you to your seat… you’re held in trance as the music begins and a fever pitch rises across the theater. This is the world of Luna, an intimate cavalcade of diversions in which a troupe of dancers, performers and musicians take you through three hours of immersive cabaret.

Once you’re released from this hold, you’re invited to dance the night away and enjoy the sinfully delightful diversions we have in store!

Featuring 2018 Latin Grammy nominee Aymée Nuviola and local burlesque enchantress Aurora Natrix among others, Luna is the cabaret revue everyone will be talking about this season.

For more information, call 305-894-2375. Tickets available through Eventbrite.

Above content provided by Miccosukee Tribe of Indians.