MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has announced an employee shakeup in the wake of last week’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission meetings.

Per BSO, Captain Jan Jordan has submitted her resignation to Sheriff Scott Israel Tuesday night.

She was the captain in command the day of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 students and teachers while injuring 17 others.

Jordan has faced strong criticism for how she directed the response in the minutes during and after the massacre.

In June, she was removed from her position in Parkland and reassigned within BSO.

Jordan’s resignation is effective Tuesday, November 20.

Additionally, BSO announced that as of Tuesday afternoon, Parkland District Sgt. Brian Miller has been placed on restrictive administrative duty.

During a safety commission hearing last week, Miller was singled out for waiting many minutes, away from the building, before acting or even getting on his radio.

He will remain on restrictive duty pending the outcome of an internal review of his response to the February 14th shooting.