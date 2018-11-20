Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It is the role of a lifetime for any actress but this role goes to Meghan Markle. The actress turned royal Duchess now has a super stardom she may only have dreamt of.

Former Editor in Chief of Vanity Fair Magazine and author, Tina Brown, whose covered the Royals for decades, told CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo recently how Meghan’s former career can help her adapt to her new very public position within the family.

“She likes the spotlight and she’s an accomplished woman who has been a successful actor for some time so she’s not like a blushing violet. Meghan’s used to being in the public eye, and in that sense, it must be helpful to Harry because he’s got a wife who doesn’t mind, in-fact, loves being in the spotlight,” said Tina.

The Royal Family, as a whole, carries out as many as 2,000 official engagements a year.

“They take the light away from the prime minister, so the burden doesn’t fall on one person as it is with the President, said Amanda Bowman of The Anglosphere Society.

It can all be exhausting. In fact, on Meghan and Harry’s recent trip to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand, the newly pregnant royal had to skip some of her scheduled appearances because they were getting too tiring for her.

“I have seen there’s been some coverage of small faux paus in protocol,” said Bowman.

Public scrutiny can be relentless, whether it’s for Meghan leaving a tag on her dress and wearing open toed shoes, which is said to be a Royal no-no.

“That is the burden, but I don’t think that anybody within the family takes that sort of thing seriously,” Bowman said

However, it is profitable for those on the receiving end of the Markle effect.

Australian designer Martin Grant saw his business boom beyond words after the Duchess wore his cotton trench coat twice and striking striped maxi dress just a couple of days later during her trip. They were flooded with orders.

While she may not be able to do and say everything she once could, starting with something as simple as taking a selfie, insiders say Meghan has tremendous support from Harry as well as her in-laws.

“The fact that she’s bi-racial is a real story because it’s a breakthrough for the royal family to have a bi-racial in the royal family and she’s also got a lot of glamour and she’s smart. Others in the royal family submerge. No one thinks she will submerge, so the real question is what will Meghan become?” wondered Tina Brown.

Now that there is a baby on the way, speculation abounds on everything from when he or she will arrive, to what school the child will likely attend

But one thing is for sure

“It’s exciting and I think it’s hugely rejuvenating for The Royal Family. It was a great burst of energy they need,” Brown said.