MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There is ongoing unrest in Haiti that has officials and citizens on edge.

Port-au-Prince and other cities endured a third day of deadly protests and violence on Tuesday as anger grows over allegations of government corruption.

At least eight deaths have been reported, a police officer among them.

Two others were tourists.

School and government officers remain closed.

Demonstrators are demanding that Haiti’s president resigns for not investigating allegations of corruption in the previous administration over a Venezuelan subsidized energy program.