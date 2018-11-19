WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at 7
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Norwegian Jade cruise ship’s latest journey was cut short, causing a huge inconvenience for thousands of passengers.

The ship, which left Miami on Friday, arrived in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Sunday.

Just three days into it’s 10-day itinerary, which included stops in Barbados, St. Kitts and St. Lucia, passengers were alerted that the remainder of the cruise had been cancelled, according to CBS4 News partner the Miami Herald.

The cruise line is helping those passengers book flights back to Miami from San Juan on Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, Norwegian wrote a letter to its guests offering a full refund for the cost of the cruse and an addition 100 percent credit towards a future cruise.

The ship is expected to return to Miami in the coming days, where it will undergo several days of repairs, per the Herald.

