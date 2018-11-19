Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of three rabies alerts in South Florida is no longer in effect.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade lifted the rabies alert for the Kendall area Monday. Those boundaries were:

SW 152 St. to the North

SW 187 St. to the South

SW 117 Ave. to the East

SW 137 Ave. to the West

This alert has been in place since September 17, 2018 when a sixth raccoon tested positive for rabies.

There has not been another positive laboratory result for rabies within 60 days. This is an appropriate timeframe to lift the health advisory, according to the Health Department, however, there is a risk of rabies transmission year-round in Florida.

Other rabies alerts remain in effect for portions of North Miami Beach after a cat tested positive.

The boundaries for this alert are:

NE 186th Street to the North

Royal Glades Canal to the South

West Dixie Hwy to the East

NE 19th Avenue to the West

This above alert is in effect until December 14.

There’s another in effect for:

NE 163rd Street to the North

NE 151rd Street to the South

Biscayne Blvd to the East

NE 14th Avenue to the West

This alert is set to expire on November 24.

An animal with rabies could infect other wild or domestic animals that have not been vaccinated against rabies. All domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies and all wildlife contact should be avoided, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes.

Rabies affects the nervous system and is fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans.

Health authorities warn the only treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies-specific immune globulin and rabies immunization.

They recommend these precautions: