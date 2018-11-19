Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A mosquito in South Florida has tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

The mosquito was found inside a surveillance trap near Camillus House, which is located at 1603 Northwest 7th Avenue in Miami.

The test on the infected mosquito was conducted by the Miami-Dade Health Department.

The results of that test were then confirmed by Miami-Dade Solid Waste.

The infected mosquito was captured on October 30.

According to the CDC, there are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat the West Nile Virus in people.

Approximately 1 in 5 infected people develop a fever and other symptoms, while about 1 in 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal illness.