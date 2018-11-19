WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at 5 & 6
Filed Under:Camillus House, CDC, Local TV, Miami-Dade Health Department, Mosquito, West Nile Virus

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A mosquito in South Florida has tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

The mosquito was found inside a surveillance trap near Camillus House, which is located at 1603 Northwest 7th Avenue in Miami.

The test on the infected mosquito was conducted by the Miami-Dade Health Department.

The results of that test were then confirmed by Miami-Dade Solid Waste.

The infected mosquito was captured on October 30.

According to the CDC, there are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat the West Nile Virus in people.

Approximately 1 in 5 infected people develop a fever and other symptoms, while about 1 in 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal illness.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s