Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A member of Florida International University’s police force has found himself on the wrong side of the law.

Friday night, just after 10 p.m., deputy police chief Benjamin Guerrero Jr. was told by the manager his tab was being closed at Hillstones Restaurant on Miracle Mile because of his level of intoxication, per the restaurant’s policy.

Gurrero, 61, reportedly then began to argue with the manager who asked him to leave.

A Coral Gables police officer, who was working off-duty at the restaurant, stepped in to assist the manager.

When the officer went to grab Gurrero’s arm to escort him out, Gurrero swung his arm and hit the officer on the left side of his face with his elbow, according to his arrest report.

A second off-duty officer then stepped in and as they struggled to subdue Gurrero, he was hit in the right side of his face.

Eventually, they were able to remove Guerro from the restaurant and where he was placed into handcuffs and arrested.

Guerro was charged with disorderly conduct, battery on a police officer and resisting arrest with violence.