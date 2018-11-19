Filed Under:Cardinal Gibbons High, Fort Lauderdale, Local TV, Sick Students

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — More than half a dozen high school students are being taken to the hospital in Broward County after getting sick in their school gymnasium.

Student taken out on stretcher from Cardinal Gibons High. (Source: CBS4)

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, eight students from the private, Cardinal Gibbons High School are suffering from the same symptoms but it’s unknown what is causing it.

In a tweet posted by Fort Lauderdale PD, “The students fell ill for unknown medical reasons. The area of concern has been isolated. The school was put on lockdown but there is no further threat to students and parents do not need to pick up their children.”

 

The school is located at 2900 NW 47th Street.

No other details have been released.

