FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — More than half a dozen high school students are being taken to the hospital in Broward County after getting sick in their school gymnasium.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, eight students from the private, Cardinal Gibbons High School are suffering from the same symptoms but it’s unknown what is causing it.

In a tweet posted by Fort Lauderdale PD, “The students fell ill for unknown medical reasons. The area of concern has been isolated. The school was put on lockdown but there is no further threat to students and parents do not need to pick up their children.”

#FLPD & #FLFR responding to @CGHSFL ref. several students falling ill for unknown medical reasons. The area of concern has been isolated, the school is on lockdown BUT no further threat to students.

PARENTS: No need to pick up your children at this time. @FtLaudFire on scene. — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) November 19, 2018

The school is located at 2900 NW 47th Street.

No other details have been released.