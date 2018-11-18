Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Meet Miami’s own Tiffany Madera, who is on a mission to empower women, especially those who are victims of sexual violence, by helping them create their own healing space through dance.

Madera is the winner of the Knight’s Foundation Arts Challenge, she is the creator of the Belly Dance Cuba Project and the founder of the annual Havana Habibi festival,

The festival is funded by a grant she won through the Knight’s Arts Challenge.

Guest: Tiffany Madera, Founder, Havana Habibi