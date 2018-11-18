Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Sunday is the deadline for all 67 counties to report their final numbers in the hand recount in two important statewide contests – the race for Senate and Ag Commissioner.

This week on Facing South Florida we are going to look at why Florida and particularly Broward and Palm Beach counties are once again the laughing stock of the country.

We saw missed deadlines, outdated equipment, lost ballots, and a level of chaos in the Broward elections office that was just remarkable.

So where do we go from here – and is this a preview of what we can expect in 2020?

Guest: Charles Zelden, Professor, Nova Southeastern University & Author of Bush v. Gore