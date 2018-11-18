  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Brenda Snipes, Broward County, Broward County Supervisor Of Elections, Election Recount, Florida, Midterm Elections

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – A major shakeup is coming to the Broward County Department of Elections just hours after it concluded hand recount efforts on Sunday.

Following a tumultuous 2018 midterm election and a recount in which she and her office came under extreme criticism, CBS4 has learned that Broward County Supervisor of Elections Dr. Brenda Snipes is stepping down.

Snipes submitted her letter of resignation Sunday evening, ending her nearly two-decade tenure as Broward’s election leader.

It is not yet known when her last day will be with the county.

Snipes, 75, was appointed to the position in 2003 by then-Governor of Florida Jeb Bush.

She was elected to a full term the following year, and then she was re-elected in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

