MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Christmas came early Friday for dozens of South Florida children as they were given the gift of a lifetime – a forever family.

Sixty-four foster kids had their dreams come true as their adoptions were formalized as part of the 12th annual National Adoption Day.

The celebration, the largest adoption event in Florida, took place at the Miami Children’s Museum.

“The Our Kids National Adoption Day event is one of the happiest events of the year for us, as well as our entire child welfare system. This is the day we get to celebrate the many relatives and foster families that open their hearts and homes to our children by adopting and giving them a forever family,” said Michael Williams, Our Kids President and CEO. “It’s the culmination of the hard work of the judges, case workers, professionals, volunteers, community members and caregivers who ensure that the dreams of these children and families are made a reality.”

National Adoption Day is a nationwide effort that raises awareness of the need for families to give their love and open their homes to the more than 100,000 children in foster care throughout the country that are waiting to find permanent, loving homes. Now in its 18th year, National Adoption Day has made the dreams of thousands of children come true by working with courts, judges, attorneys, community-based care agencies and advocates to finalize adoptions and move children into permanent, loving forever families and celebrate their adoptions.

There are more than 3,000 children in foster care in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties. Of those children on average 100 are eligible for adoption at any given time.

For more information about adoption from foster care contact Our Kids of Miami-Dade/Monroe at (305) 455-6000 or go to www.fosteringourkids.org or visit www.adoptuskids.org.