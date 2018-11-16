Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student won a $100,000 grant for a pet shelter after submitting a story on how her adopted dog helped her in the aftermath of the shooting.

Annagrace Myers, 16, a survivor of the Parkland shooting, submitted a story about how adopting her dog, Auggie, from Justin Bartlett Animal Shelter in West Palm Beach helped her and her family move forward after the tragic shooting.

Annagrace was finishing a chemistry quiz at the school when the fire alarm went off.

17 people died in the Parkland shooting.

After the shooting, Stoneman Douglas students received frequent visits from therapy dogs.

Annagrace and many other students found the dogs to be much-needed therapy.

She says she had been asking her mom for a puppy “for the longest time.”

Her parents took her to the animal shelter where she met Auggie.

“I met Auggie and I fell in love with her, right there. I knew that I had to have her,” she said.

Annagrace says Auggie has been a constant companion and has helped her go through tough times.

“It is getting easier because she (Auggie) is there,” she adds.

For submitting her story, Annagrace and Auggie received a $1,000 winning shopping spree from Petco.

“I am so grateful and thankful that I have her.”

Annagrace’s story won the grant from the Petco Foundation’s Holiday Wishes campaign.