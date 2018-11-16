Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Self-confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was expected back in bond court Friday after he allegedly attacked a detention officer at the county jail earlier this week.

Cruz appeared at a brief initial hearing Wednesday on the new assault charges, with bail set at $200,000 and was scheduled to return Friday on the third charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

However, Friday’s hearing was canceled.

The other two charges are battery on an officer and use of an “electrical or chemical weapon” against an officer.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Cruz assaulted Sgt. Raymond Beltran around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the mail jail.

According to the assault arrest report, Cruz attacked Beltran after he was told to “not drag his sandals around” while walking in a jail dayroom. Cruz responded, the report says, by showing Beltran his middle finger and then rushing the deputy and striking him with his fist.

The report says Cruz and Beltran then “got into a physical altercation” in which both wound up on the floor and Cruz was able to grab Beltran’s stun gun technically called a “conducive electronic weapon.” The stun gun discharged but did not hit anyone.

Beltran was able to regain control.

Finally, the report says Beltran struck Cruz in the face with a fist containing the stun gun and Cruz then “retreated to one of the seats” in the dayroom before he was taken into custody.

The 20-year-old Cruz faces the death penalty in the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that killed 17 people and wounded 17 others. He’s pleaded not guilty in the shooting, but his lawyers say he would plead guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence.