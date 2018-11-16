Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – The embattled Broward County Elections Department is getting back to work Friday morning after missing the 3 p.m. deadline Thursday to complete the state mandated machine recount by just two minutes.

County officials proudly proclaimed Thursday that they had completed the machine recounts in the Senate, governor and agriculture commissioner races 14 minutes before deadline, despite doubts earlier in the week that it would be able to do so.

However, Broward did not send those totals in time to the Department of State, which oversees elections, said agency spokeswoman Sarah Revell. The county missed the 3 p.m. deadline to submit the recount totals to the agency by two minutes, she said.

Now, the initial results submitted last Saturday will be considered the official numbers.

Director of Broward Elections Planning Joseph D’Alessandro explained that the failure to get the votes in on time was “operator error” and unfamiliarity with the state website.

“I just worked my ass off for nothing,” he lamented.

Despite the error, and waste of three days of intense tabulations, the state still ordered a manual recount in the Senate and Agriculture Commissioner races.

That means Broward, and all the other elections departments in the state, are now hand reviewing thousands of over vote/under vote ballots—ballots where a voter marked more or fewer candidates than allowed — and make sure the results are submitted by Sunday at noon in both the Senate and the race for state’s agricultural commissioner.

Palm Beach County missed its 3 p.m. deadline to complete the mechanical recount after its ballot-counting machines overheated and a federal judge in Tallahassee rejected a motion to extend the deadline.

The manual recount was ordered after the machine recounts left Bill Nelson and Rick Scott separated by less than 0.25 percent of the vote in the Senate race.

The machine recount showed Gov. Scott, a Republican, with a lead of 12,600 votes or 0.15 percent over Democratic incumbent Nelson, triggering a manual recount under state law.

The machine recount of the Florida governor’s race confirmed Republican Ron DeSantis’ victory over Andrew Gillum by 0.41 percentage points, or nearly 34,000 votes.

Thursday, a judge also ruled that thousands of provisional and mail-in ballots in Florida that were initially set aside now have more time to join the recount.

Voters who cast the provisional or mail-in ballots, but were rejected because of mismatched signatures, now have until Saturday to verify their ballot, Judge Mark Walker of the U.S. District Court in Tallahassee ruled.

“This should give sufficient time, within the state’s and counties’ current administrative constraints, for Florida’s voters to ensure their votes will be counted,” Walker wrote in his decision.

The decision affects about 4,000 ballots in 45 counties and an unknown number in the other 22.