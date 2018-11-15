Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Walt Disney World monorail’s door broke off Tuesday near the Grand Floridian Resort and Spa after a guest in a motorized scooter ran into it, park authorities said.

The damage to the train stranded hundreds of park visitors, causing multi-hour delays.

An English tourist going by the name of Russ, tweeted about the incident:

@WaltDisneyWorld @WaltDisneyCo no monorail to take us to the park meant that literally thousands were left loitering at the entrance in the #Florida heat. Minimal staff, no direction and no apologies.

Day is off to a bad start and 2 hours of our trip lost. #wasteofmoney pic.twitter.com/FV1HUwHtmJ — Russ (@slyoldstoatyfox) November 13, 2018

CBS News affiliate WTSP reports the train had to be taken off service and passengers had to be removed from the train.

No injuries were reported.

The monorail was put back in service by Tuesday afternoon.