MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Walt Disney World monorail’s door broke off Tuesday near the Grand Floridian Resort and Spa after a guest in a motorized scooter ran into it, park authorities said.

The damage to the train stranded hundreds of park visitors, causing multi-hour delays.

An English tourist going by the name of Russ, tweeted about the incident:

CBS News affiliate WTSP reports the train had to be taken off service and passengers had to be removed from the train.

No injuries were reported.

The monorail was put back in service by Tuesday afternoon.

